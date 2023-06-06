Brandi Rhodes threatens to beat up WWE Superstar following Cody Rhodes' segment on RAW

Following tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes, threatened to beat up one of the top stars. The wrestler in question is Rhea Ripley.

Tonight, the American Nightmare was a special guest on The MizTV. As Rhodes spoke, he was interrupted by The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

After receiving thunderous boos, the self-proclaimed World's Most Dangerous Man had some harsh words for The former AEW TNT Champion. Dom claimed that Rhodes was also a 'dead-beat dad' just like his father, Rey Mysterio.

Rhodes mocked Mysterio for having a 'bad' prison tattoo. An irate Dom Dom slapped The American Nightmare. He then ran back and hid behind his Mami; thus, the former AEW star could not retaliate.

Both Ripley and Mysterio left the ring as Mami asked Rhodes if the slap hurt. An upset Cody Rhodes took his frustrations on The Miz.

Upon seeing this segment, former AEW personality, and wife of the American Nightmare Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter to send a message to Rhea Ripley.

"Papa wont hit Mami... but Mommy will," Brandi Rhodes tweeted.

Ever since Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE, his wife has appeared once to show her support at WrestleMania 39.

Would you like to see Brandi Rhodes return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

