Create

Brandi Rhodes threatens to beat up WWE Superstar following Cody Rhodes' segment on RAW

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Jun 06, 2023 08:36 IST
Cody Rhodes
Top WWE RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes and his family

Following tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes, threatened to beat up one of the top stars. The wrestler in question is Rhea Ripley.

Tonight, the American Nightmare was a special guest on The MizTV. As Rhodes spoke, he was interrupted by The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

After receiving thunderous boos, the self-proclaimed World's Most Dangerous Man had some harsh words for The former AEW TNT Champion. Dom claimed that Rhodes was also a 'dead-beat dad' just like his father, Rey Mysterio.

Rhodes mocked Mysterio for having a 'bad' prison tattoo. An irate Dom Dom slapped The American Nightmare. He then ran back and hid behind his Mami; thus, the former AEW star could not retaliate.

Both Ripley and Mysterio left the ring as Mami asked Rhodes if the slap hurt. An upset Cody Rhodes took his frustrations on The Miz.

Upon seeing this segment, former AEW personality, and wife of the American Nightmare Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter to send a message to Rhea Ripley.

"Papa wont hit Mami... but Mommy will," Brandi Rhodes tweeted.
Papa wont hit Mami... but Mommy will.

Ever since Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE, his wife has appeared once to show her support at WrestleMania 39.

Would you like to see Brandi Rhodes return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...