"Bring it" – AEW star wants to team up with The Young Bucks for a 3-on-1 singles match

Today on Twitter, AEW's Brandon Cutler asked for a special stipulation for a match against Colt Cabana after picking up the win for his team on this week's edition of Dark. Cutler wants The Young Bucks on his side for a "3 on 1 singles match."

The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler were in action on this week's edition of AEW Dark in a six-man tag team match as they faced Dark Order comprising of Evil Uno, Alan Angels & Colt Cabana. Brandon & the Bucks won after the Bucks took out Alan Angels with the BTE trigger and put Cutler on top of him to get the pinfall.

Colt Cabana took to Twitter to ask if he could challenge Brandon Cutler to a singles match. Cutler replied, saying he'll accept the challenge but wants Young Bucks on his side in a "3-on-1" singles match:

Brandon Cutler @BranCutler @ColtCabana @AEW Bring it! But can I have the Bucks on my side? 3 on 1 singles match, let’s do it @ColtCabana @AEW Bring it! But can I have the Bucks on my side? 3 on 1 singles match, let’s do it

The Young Bucks failed to win the AEW Tag-Team Championship at Revolution

The Young Bucks were in action at Revolution 2022, where they challenged the AEW Tag-Team Championship in a three-way tag-team match against Jungle Boy & Luchasauraus and reDRagon.

The Bucks came up short as Jungle Boy & Luchasauras retained the titles partly due to the friction between the Bucks and reDRagon.

The rivalry between the Bucks and reDRagon went up a notch on a previous edition of Dynamite when Kyle O'Reilly tricked Matt Jackson and eliminated him from the Tag-Team-Battle Royale.

As bad blood continues to escalate between the two teams, they will soon collide again.

Who do you think will come out on top in this feud? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Edited by Abhinav Singh