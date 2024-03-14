BREAKING: 10-time WWE champion makes earth-shattering AEW debut on Dynamite: Big Business

A popular former WWE Superstar is now All-Elite as they made an appearance tonight to open AEW Dynamite: Big Business. This star is Mercedes Moné.

As Dynamite opened, Renee Paquette was seen making a quick run-down of what to look forward to in the next two hours. Moments later, a Mercedes-Benz pulled up next to her, but before the person in the car could be revealed, the cameras cut off.

Cameras then went out to the ring, and out came Moné. Arriving as The CEO, and rocking a new entrance theme, the former WWE Women's Champion made her entrance, something that fans have been waiting for months and months.

As she made her way to the ring, she took in the atmosphere following her entrance, and the massive cheers and CEO chants she received from the crowd.

She then talked about how excited she was to be back wrestling, and looked back to the past as she never expected to help begin a women's wrestling revolution, referencing some of the great women's wrestling moments in WWE.

She also looked to have taken interest in tonight's main event which will feature Willow Nightingale, against whom she suffered her severe ankle injury. She then teased unfinished business between the two of them.

