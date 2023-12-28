BREAKING: 3-time champion finally returns to AEW, seemingly turns babyface

A top AEW star has just made his return earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite, and following tonight's occurrence, he has seemingly turned face. The star in question is former three-time TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

Don Callis and his family came out earlier and shared a moment in the ring. Callis spent the time acknowledging the members of his faction, as he even presented them with artworks as gifts.

These were unique to each member and featured himself and the specific mentioned in glorified poses. To their surprise, Sammy Guevara, who was part of the faction, came out, and he did not look amused.

Expand Tweet

According to him, during his time away from the ring due to his concussion injury and the time spent with his wife before the birth of their daughter, not a single time did Don Callis provide his support.

This then led to a verbal dispute between the two, as Callis insulted the Spanish God about him being a competitor and a father, which led to things getting physical and the latter being assaulted by the Don Callis Family

Now, it seems Guevara did not make the return to the Don Callis Family as he expected, and they ended up not even being a family to him.

What were your reactions to this AEW return? Let us know in the comments section below.