BREAKING: 5-time WWE champion shockingly turns heel at AEW WrestleDream 2025

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 19, 2025 04:29 GMT
WWE AEW
Ex-WWE star turned heel (Source-AEW on X and allelitewrestling.com)

A former WWE United States Champion shocked everyone by turning heel after his match at the WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view. The star's stablemates also turned heel by attacking a top star.

The 5-time WWE Champion, Samoa Joe turned heel in AEW. Before making his All Elite debut in 2022, Joe won the NXT Champion three times and the US title two times during his run in the Stamford-based promotion. He also became the All Elite Wrestling World Champion last year. Joe had the opportunity to become champ again.

At WrestleDream 2025, Joe challenged Hangman Page for the AEW World title. Following a hard-hitting encounter, Hangman managed to retain his title. After the match, Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata of The Opps showed up to accompany his stablemate, Samoa Joe. In a shocking turn of events, Joe attacked Hangman, turning heel in the process.

The Opps also turned heel and joined Joe in laying out Hangman Page before leaving. Meanwhile, The Samoan Submission Machine has turned heel after over a year.

Former WWE star hinted on potential retirement after AEW run

The former WWE Superstar, Samoa Joe was recently asked if the current AEW run will be the last of his career. Speaking on SHAK Wrestling, Joe said that this All Elite run could most likely be his last ever run:

“I’d say most likely. And honestly, I think it’s for a lot of reasons, and I think most of them are responsible. You never want to overstay your welcome in this industry. I’ve been fortunate that I’ve been able to be involved with it for over 25 years now. And the other thing too is, I think many of us want to preserve what we can of our health for our latter years. So, it is something that is probably the most likely scenario," said Joe.

Only time will tell what the future has in store for The Samoan Submission Machine.

