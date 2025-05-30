BREAKING: Absent star announces she's leaving AEW

An AEW star has announced that they will be leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion. The star had been absent from television programming for a while.
Abadon joined the Tony Khan-led promotion in 2020 and quickly captured the fans' attention due to their unique and terrifying gimmick. The star was immediately pushed into the main event scene early on. In just their second match on Dynamite, the 33-year-old challenged Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's World Title. Despite the loss, they continued to feature regularly on Dark and Dark Elevation over the next few years, with sporadic appearances on Rampage and Collision. Their last bout on AEW TV took place at Worlds End 2023. Since then, they have been competing in Ring of Honor, with their last match taking place in February 2025.
Now, Abadon has taken to X/Twitter to announce that their contract with All Elite Wrestling will expire in June, and they will not be renewing it. They expressed that this was a difficult time for them; however, they will continue to wrestle and will not let this stop them from pursuing their dreams. The 33-year-old also shared their email for future bookings.
You can check out their tweet below:
It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Abadon in the wrestling industry.