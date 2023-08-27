AEW kicked off All In with a bang as Adam Cole and MJF defeated Aussie Open during the Zero Hour pre-show to become the ROH World Tag Team Champions.

It wasn't even the main show, but the 80k+ strong crowd inside Wembley Stadium was on its feet as Better Than You, Bay Bay came out to a thunderous ovation. Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher of The Aussie Open also got a great pop, but they didn't allow their opponents to settle down by attacking them during their entrance.

The champions began with the advantage as they worked on wearing MJF down. The AEW World Champion eventually fought back and made the hot tag to Adam Cole as the babyfaces looked to deliver their biggest weapon, the double clothesline.

One of the biggest moments of the match was when MJF landed the Kangaroo Kick on both Aussie Open members. The crowd went crazy for the spot as MJF and Cole entered the final stages of their bout, which saw them finally hit the double clothesline on Kyle Fletcher for a surprising win.

And just like that, ROH has new tag team champions, who will interestingly face each other later tonight in the main event of AEW All In. You can check out the live results for AEW All In right here on Sportskeeda.