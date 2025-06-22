BREAKING: AEW makes a blockbuster announcement for All In 2025

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jun 22, 2025 02:33 GMT
AEW All In: Texas is taking place on July 12th in Arlington, Texas [Photo: AEW Official Website]
AEW has suddenly made a major announcement for All In: Texas. This is regarding a major contest that will take place at the pay-per-view three weeks from today.

As of now, only three matches have been made official for All In. Kenny Omega is set to take on Kazuchika Okada for the Unified Championship, and Toni Storm will defend her Women's World Title against Mercedes Moné. Meanwhile, 'Hangman' Adam Page is set to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

AEW Collision's main event saw the team of Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne, and Penelope Ford defeat TayJay, Thunder Rosa, and Queen Aminata. After the contest, it was revealed that the Casino Gauntlet Match will be making its return at All In: Texas.

During last year's pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium, Christian Cage won the match and earned himself a world title match contract. There has also been a women's and a tag team edition of the contest. Hence, it is unclear which division will have the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In, as the announcement was vague.

Fans will have to stay tuned for more details. This could also mean that there will be multiple editions of the match on the same night, similar to how both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches are in WWE.

Edited by Pratik Singh
