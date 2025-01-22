BREAKING: AEW makes a massive announcement

AEW is hours away from tonight's live Dynamite episode and the go-home show for its upcoming Homecoming special. Tony Khan's company has strong momentum while moving forward into its seventh year, and now they have followed up Maximum Carnage with a massive announcement for this year.

All Elite Wrestling held the inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view on Saturday, April 21, 2024, at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. The first-ever All Elite pay-per-view in Missouri reportedly drew an attendance of 6,619 fans. The 12-match card, with three bouts taking place on the pre-show, was headlined by Swerve Strickland dethroning Samoa Joe of the World Championship.

Dynasty will return in 2025. AEW announced today that the pay-per-view will air live on Sunday, April 6 from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. This will be the company's first-ever PPV in The City of Brotherly Love. Tickets will go on sale Monday, February 3. Tony Khan told The Philadelphia Inquirer that Philly is the perfect place to bring Dynasty:

"Philadelphia has been a great home for AEW and really all of pro wrestling for many years. The energy is tremendous, and we’ve always wanted to have a PPV event there. Dynasty is going to be a great PPV in a great city at an arena where we have a great history of putting on awesome events. It’s the perfect place to make a PPV debut. I think this will be the biggest event by far. Dynasty will be the biggest event AEW has ever held in Philadelphia. I’m very excited for AEW to continue to bring big events to the city and I think it’ll be a great PPV and a great night of wrestling," Khan said.

Khan and his roster will return to PPV on February 15 for Grand Slam: Australia at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre. Revolution will then be held on March 9 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Later this year, All In: Texas will be held on July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

