BREAKING: AEW original reportedly released

An AEW star has reportedly been released by the promotion. The star being discussed is Stu Grayson.

The 35-year-old star signed with AEW in March 2023 for the second time. The star was a part of The Dark Order stable and was one of the first signings when the company came into existence in 2019.

Fightful Select recently reported that Grayson has been released by the promotion after his signing last year.

During his first stint, he and Evil Uno were the two major stars representing The Dark Order. The stable was one of the top acts in the promotion. However, Stu Grayson's three-year contract with the company expired and he left the company in 2022.

The former Dark Order member once again put pen to paper on an AEW contract in March 2023. After signing with The Tony Khan-led promotion, he just wrestled a handful of matches in the company.

The 35-year-old star's last televised match for the company took place at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June 2023. He lost to El-Phantasma in the Zero Hour of the event. It will be interesting to see if there are any more releases yet to come.

