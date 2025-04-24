BREAKING: First AEW match confirmed for Beach Break edition of Dynamite 

AEW announced the return of Dynamite's special edition, Beach Break, which will be held in Chicago next month. The excitement for the show increased after a blockbuster match was confirmed.
In the opening segment of the latest edition of Dynamite, AEW World Trios Champions The Opps - Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata - appeared alongside popular rapper Master P to celebrate their championship win.
The group reflected on their huge title win over The Death Riders last week on Dynamite. However, the celebrations were cut short with the arrival of Jon Moxley and his faction, resulting in a brawl. At one point, Samoa Joe had the World Champion trapped in the Coquina Clutch, but The Elite saved him.
Following that, Swerve Strickland joined the fray to even the odds. As The Death Riders and Elite retreated, Joe got back on his feet and vowed to inflict more damage on Jon Moxley. The Samoan Submission Machine then issued a challenge to Moxley for the AEW World Championship, which was made official for Dynamite: Beach Break next month.
With the first match confirmed for Beach Break, it will be interesting to see whether Samoa Joe can stop Jon Moxley and win his second World Championship in the Jacksonville-based promotion.