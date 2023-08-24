BREAKING: Former AEW tag team champion rushed to the hospital; All In status in jeopardy

One of the competitors in the Stadium Stampede match, and the former AEW tag team champion, potentially suffered an injury on Dynamite and was rushed to the hospital.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley squared off against former tag team champion, and one half of the Luchabros, Rey Fenix, ahead of their Stadium Stampede match this Sunday at All In. The two are expected to be part of a 12-man Stadium Stampede match.

The match turned out to be an amazing back and forth encounter and kept the fans on the edge of their seats throughout. While the bout featured some cool spots, it didn't end well, as Fenix seemed hurt during the match and, before the post-match chaos.

The BCC and their opponents on Sunday got involved in a brawl after the match and Rey Fenix was rushed to the hospital after potentially suffering an injury. Furthermore, seeing as the episode was taped, that meant Rey must have been out of action from the past week.

Meanwhile, Fenix being rushed to the hospital following the beatdown by the BCC certainly puts his chances to compete this Sunday at All In for the Stadium Stampede match in doubt. Heopefully, further updates regarding Fenix's injury will be provided in the future and clear things up.

