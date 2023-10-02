BREAKING: Jon Moxley makes first AEW appearance since suffering a "mild concussion" 

Jon Moxley has just made his return to AEW after his injury scare almost two weeks ago on Dynamite: Grand Slam.

During the WrestleDream Zero Hour pre-show, American mixed martial artist Josh Barnett was set to take on the Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli.

To everyone's surprise, Wild Thing by X played during Castagnoli's entrance, the theme song known to be used by Moxley and the BCC. And true enough, the former AEW World Champion was seen accompanying Castagnoli to the ring.

He then immediately walked over to the commentary table to sit alongside Nigel McGuinness, Jim Ross, and Excalibur.

The BCC stood on top after Castagnoli took the win tonight against Josh Barnett. After the match, Barnett gave him a show of respect, commending the Swiss star and asking for a rematch.

An appearance tonight at WrestleDream could mean a step in the right direction for Mox. It might indicate that he is doing well and could make a return to the ring sometime soon.

Should he return, his first course of action may be to go after the title he lost, the AEW International Championship.

