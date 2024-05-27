BREAKING: Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) captures her first title in AEW; ends 35-day title reign

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) captured her first title in AEW, the TBS Championship, and in the process has ended Willow Nightingale’s 35-day title reign at Double or Nothing.

This was the CEO’s first match after signing with AEW and it was surprising to see her pick up the win as she was away from the ring for more than a year due to injury. The match started in a rather unsurprising way as Willow Nightingale dominated proceedings from the get-go.

Nightingale, who won the TBS Title on April 21, 2024, took advantage of the size difference and dominated proceedings. Willow hit her with move after move and at a point in the match, it looked like Mercedes was looking to avoid taking shots from the champion.

However, she took her chances at the right time after there was a misunderstanding between the referee and Kris Statlander. The pin was not made on time and that allowed Mercedes Mone to take advantage and hit her opponent with the Money Maker to become the new AEW TBS Champion.

A visibly emotional Mercedes was overjoyed as she walked away with the title in her very first match in the company. It remains to be seen how the erstwhile Sasha Banks' title reign will pan out.

