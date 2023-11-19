BREAKING: New AEW champion crowned at Full Gear 2023

AEW Full Gear has already seen a title change this year, resulting in a record being tied.

Amid the stacked card of matches for the pay-per-view, Hikaru Shida also got the chance to take care of a thorn in her side, Toni Storm. The two had been feuding for weeks leading up to the event, setting up the massive singles bout. With the Women's World Title on the line, the contest had plenty of stakes for both stars.

Staying true to her melodramatic gimmick, Storm tried to gain the upper hand in the match using illegal methods. At one point, she used a shoe to attack Shida. However, this wasn't enough, as the Japanese star was able to kick out at the last second.

Ultimately, Toni Storm used a metal pan hidden in her outfit to hit Hikaru Shida. This proved to be the final straw, as Shida was pinned seconds later.

The victory solidified Storm's dominance in the AEW women's division. This marked the former WWE star's third Women's World Title win in the promotion, making her the second woman to accomplish the feat after Shida. Now, it remains to be seen what is next for the two performers.

