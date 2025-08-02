Breaking: Ricochet attacks real-life Bloodline member outside AEW; helps WWE legend become new champion

Ricochet made a surprise appearance outside All Elite Wrestling to attack a real-life Bloodline member. In the process, he also helped WWE legend and former multi-time tag team champion Bully Ray win the HOG Crown Jewel Championship in a Tables match.Ray is scheduled to team up with D-Von Dudley to face the Hardys in a tag team match at TNA Wrestling's Bound for Glory. The match was made official after Bully came out to confront Jeff and Matt after they won the TNA World Tag Team Championship at Slammiversary.At a recent event, Bully Ray faced real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu in a Tables match for the HOG Crown Jewel Championship. During the bout, AEW star Ricochet made a surprise appearance and attacked Fatu. He helped Bully become the new champion at the show in a shocking turn of events.Fans went berserk as the former United States Champion helped Bully Ray, who's currently signed to WWE as an ambassador. It's shocking to see stars from two rival companies interact outside their respective promotions.It'll be interesting to see how this works out for Bully with Bound for Glory only a few weeks away.Ricochet lashed out at Kevin Knight after his personal picture was posted onlineAEW star Kevin Knight recently made Ricochet furious as he posted a hilarious picture of the former Intercontinental Champion without his knowledge on social media. The Future of Flight expressed his anger and threatened Knight with his new allies.Kevin Knight posted a picture of the high-flying star shaving his head and wrote that he's just wasting his time. Reacting to this, the former WWE US Champion threatened him, saying he would remember this and that his Gates of Agony teammates would remind him in case he forgot.&quot;Wtf!? No privacy. Bet. Ima remember this. And if I don't, @thekaun and @ToaLiona will remind me.&quot;It'll be exciting to see if this leads to an actual match between the two.