  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Bound for Glory
  • Breaking: Ricochet attacks real-life Bloodline member outside AEW; helps WWE legend become new champion

Breaking: Ricochet attacks real-life Bloodline member outside AEW; helps WWE legend become new champion

By Ishan Dubey
Published Aug 02, 2025 08:53 GMT
Former WWE United States Champion Ricochet (Images via Instagram)
Former WWE United States Champion Ricochet (Images via the stars' Instagram accounts)

Ricochet made a surprise appearance outside All Elite Wrestling to attack a real-life Bloodline member. In the process, he also helped WWE legend and former multi-time tag team champion Bully Ray win the HOG Crown Jewel Championship in a Tables match.

Ad

Ray is scheduled to team up with D-Von Dudley to face the Hardys in a tag team match at TNA Wrestling's Bound for Glory. The match was made official after Bully came out to confront Jeff and Matt after they won the TNA World Tag Team Championship at Slammiversary.

At a recent event, Bully Ray faced real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu in a Tables match for the HOG Crown Jewel Championship. During the bout, AEW star Ricochet made a surprise appearance and attacked Fatu. He helped Bully become the new champion at the show in a shocking turn of events.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans went berserk as the former United States Champion helped Bully Ray, who's currently signed to WWE as an ambassador. It's shocking to see stars from two rival companies interact outside their respective promotions.

Ad

It'll be interesting to see how this works out for Bully with Bound for Glory only a few weeks away.

Ricochet lashed out at Kevin Knight after his personal picture was posted online

AEW star Kevin Knight recently made Ricochet furious as he posted a hilarious picture of the former Intercontinental Champion without his knowledge on social media. The Future of Flight expressed his anger and threatened Knight with his new allies.

Ad

Kevin Knight posted a picture of the high-flying star shaving his head and wrote that he's just wasting his time. Reacting to this, the former WWE US Champion threatened him, saying he would remember this and that his Gates of Agony teammates would remind him in case he forgot.

"Wtf!? No privacy. Bet. Ima remember this. And if I don't, @thekaun and @ToaLiona will remind me."
Ad

It'll be exciting to see if this leads to an actual match between the two.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications