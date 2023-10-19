BREAKING: Sting announces his last match in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Sting came out tonight on Dynamite to address the AEW crowd about his time with the promotion and his future.

He came out and looked back at his illustrious career and even mentioned several Hall of Famers who had a great impact on his career. Moving forward, he was glad to see that despite him being in the career for several decades now, the support was still the same.

He then contemplated the word "retirement". He looked back at his previous retirement and said that for the case, he had a change of heart, but maybe this time around, it wouldn't be the same.

The Icon then announced that with his debut match being at Revolution 2021, his final match with AEW will be at Revolution 2024. He clarified that, indeed, this would be the final match.

With all the various matches we have seen from the Hall of Famer this year, it will be interesting to see what other matches are in store for him, considering he may have roughly a year left with the promotion.

