BREAKING: Title reign surprisingly ends at 21 days on AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday

In a stunning turn of events on AEW Dynamite, a new champion emerged, and his name is none other than Orange Cassidy.

The drama unfolded on the special edition of Dynamite: Title Tuesday, where Jon Moxley was originally set to fight for the AEW International Championship, after an unexpected loss to Rey Fenix at Grand Slam. It was reported that Moxley had suffered a concussion in the match, leading to the decision to drop the title to Fenix.

On Dynamite tonight, Moxley was slated for a rematch; however, he was not medically cleared to compete in the scheduled bout. Subsequently, Tony Khan announced that Orange Cassidy, would step in as Fenix's new challenger.

The match between Orange Cassidy and Rey Fenix was a thrilling one, with both wrestlers giving it their all. The climax saw Cassidy seize the opportunity, executing a DDT on Fenix.

This led to Cassidy managing to throw an Orange Punch at Rey Fenix, to secure the victory and ending Fenix's reign in just 21 days. As a result, Orange Cassidy became the first wrestler in AEW to claim the International Championship for the second time.

It will be interesting to see who will be Orange Cassidy's first challenger for his title in his second reign.

What are your thoughts on Orange Cassidy becoming International Champion once again? Sound off in the comments section below.