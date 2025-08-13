BREAKING: Tony Khan Announces Huge Mercedes Mone's Match for AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone is set to be at AEW Dynamite this week. Now, Tony Khan has announced a huge match involving the TBS Champion.Mone is one of the biggest stars in women's wrestling at the moment. She has won championships across various promotions and is also the reigning TBS Champion. The CEO will defend her TBS Title at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 against three other women. Alex Windsor recently earned her spot in the title match at the upcoming cross-promotion event. Since then, these two women have wasted no opportunity to take shots at each other.Tony Khan has now taken to social media to announce that this week on Dynamite, The CEO will team with Thekla and Skye Blue to face the team of Alex Windsor, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale.&quot;Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT! TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado/@Toxic_Thekla/@SkyeByee vs @HailWindsor/@Amisylle/ @WillowWrestles Rivalries collide on Dynamite TONIGHT! Triangle of Madness’s Thekla/Skye team with Mercedes vs Windsor, Aminata + Willow TONIGHT!&quot;Check out his post here:Queen Aminata responded to the match announcement by taking shots at Mercedes MoneMercedes Mone is one of the top stars in AEW. Since she is the current TBS Champion, many people will try to defeat her in order to earn a future title shot. Therefore, a match like this is a huge opportunity for Alex Windsor, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale.Following the match announcement, Queen Aminata took to social media to take some shots at her opponents.&quot;- I have 8 chocolate kisses for 8 belts Moné - Planning on taking Skye Blue head off - Definitely stomping on that damn spider 😡&quot;Check out her post here:Queen Aminata クィーンアミナタ @amisylleLINK- I have 8 chocolate kisses for 8 belts Moné - Planning on taking Skye Blue head off - Definitely stomping on that damn spider 😡It will be interesting to see if The CEO will be able to win her match on Dynamite and gain some momentum heading into her title defense at Forbidden Door.