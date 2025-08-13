  • home icon
  BREAKING: Tony Khan Announces Huge Mercedes Mone's Match for AEW Dynamite

BREAKING: Tony Khan Announces Huge Mercedes Mone's Match for AEW Dynamite

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 13, 2025 18:23 GMT
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone is the current TBS Champion (Image source: AEW's YouTube channel)

Mercedes Mone is set to be at AEW Dynamite this week. Now, Tony Khan has announced a huge match involving the TBS Champion.

Mone is one of the biggest stars in women's wrestling at the moment. She has won championships across various promotions and is also the reigning TBS Champion. The CEO will defend her TBS Title at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 against three other women. Alex Windsor recently earned her spot in the title match at the upcoming cross-promotion event. Since then, these two women have wasted no opportunity to take shots at each other.

Tony Khan has now taken to social media to announce that this week on Dynamite, The CEO will team with Thekla and Skye Blue to face the team of Alex Windsor, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale.

"Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT! TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado/@Toxic_Thekla/@SkyeByee vs @HailWindsor/@Amisylle/ @WillowWrestles Rivalries collide on Dynamite TONIGHT! Triangle of Madness’s Thekla/Skye team with Mercedes vs Windsor, Aminata + Willow TONIGHT!"
Check out his post here:

Queen Aminata responded to the match announcement by taking shots at Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone is one of the top stars in AEW. Since she is the current TBS Champion, many people will try to defeat her in order to earn a future title shot. Therefore, a match like this is a huge opportunity for Alex Windsor, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale.

Following the match announcement, Queen Aminata took to social media to take some shots at her opponents.

"- I have 8 chocolate kisses for 8 belts Moné - Planning on taking Skye Blue head off - Definitely stomping on that damn spider 😡"

Check out her post here:

It will be interesting to see if The CEO will be able to win her match on Dynamite and gain some momentum heading into her title defense at Forbidden Door.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
