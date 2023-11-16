BREAKING: Tony Khan officially announces massive AEW signing of a hottest free agent 

Tony Khan has just made it official. The promotion has just signed one of the top free agents in pro wrestling. He may not be new to AEW, but he will now officially be signed under it. This name in question is the Golden Star, Kota Ibushi.

Ibushi competed in tonight's Like A Dragon Street Fight, teaming up with his best friend, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and a new ally, Paul Wight, to confront the Don Callis Family, who has been giving them real problems.

This was not the first time the NJPW star has competed against them, as they also wrestled at WrestleDream a month and a half ago. He has also competed in several major events this year alone, such as All In and Blood and Guts.

It was previously reported that Kota Ibushi announced his signing with AEW back in July as he was under a special deal that would allow him to appear for major events while still getting to live in Japan.

Tonight, Tony Khan made this official. After several appearances, he would now be known as All-Elite, and people can expect more appearances from the Japanese star now that he was signed under the promotion.

With Ibushi in AEW officially, fans may get to see several never-before-seen matchups.

