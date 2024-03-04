BREAKING: Tony Khan vacates major AEW titles

AEW President Tony Khan revealed at the Revolution pay-per-view media scrum that the Tag Team Titles are set to be vacated soon.

With Darby Allin and Sting being the Tag Team Champions going into Revolution, many were skeptical about the future of the titles, considering this would be Sting's last match. If they lost, The Young Bucks would become the new champions, being the first one to bag the Tag Team gold thrice in AEW. However, Sting and Darby Allin retained their titles.

Speaking on the media scrum, Tony Khan stated that the titles would be vacated soon, as another tournament will decide the new champions.

"Sting and Darby will be the Tag Team Champions coming out of Revolution with Sting retiring. We are going to vacate the AEW Tag Team Championship. So going forward, there will be a tournament, I'll talk more about that. I have more to reveal, but there will be a lot of exciting tournaments, there will be more than one bracket to fill out in March." [1:07:02 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen how the tournament to decide the new champions will pan out.

If you use the quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!