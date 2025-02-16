BREAKING: Top AEW champion pinned at Grand Slam Australia

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Feb 16, 2025 05:14 GMT
AEW Grand Slam Australia
AEW Grand Slam 2025 took place in Australia (Image source: star and AEW's X handles)

An AEW champion was surprisingly pinned in a high-profile tag team match at Grand Slam: Australia. A babyface team registered the win in the opening contest of the show.

AEW Grand Slam: Australia opened with a high-profile tag team match pitting Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay against Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita of the Don Callis Family. The bout was made official after Omega targeted Don Callis following his return and formed an unlikely alliance with Ospreay.

The tag team match at Grand Slam: Australia featured several cool spots. Omega and The Aerial Assassin managed to double-team and pin International Champion Konosuke Takeshita at the end.

You can view the bout's final sequence below.

The victory at Grand Slam 2025 marked the first big win at a big event for Kenny Omega since his AEW return. Furthermore, this was the first time Konosuke Takeshita suffered a pinfall loss since winning the International Championship at WrestleDream 2024.

The opening encounter at Grand Slam Australia has set the stage for the dream team of Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay to possibly dominate the tag team division. Will they continue to perform as a tandem following the TV special? Fans must stay tuned to find out.

Edited by Pratik Singh
