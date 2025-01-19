  • home icon
  BREAKING: Top AEW faction officially disbands despite WWE Hall of Famer's appearance on Collision

BREAKING: Top AEW faction officially disbands despite WWE Hall of Famer's appearance on Collision

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jan 19, 2025 02:38 GMT
AEW Collision is the Saturday show of All Elite Wrestling [Photo: Zak Knight's official X account]

One of AEW's longest-standing stables disbanded tonight on Collision. Despite a WWE legend playing peacemaker, there was no way of repairing the rift between the group's members.

The Acclaimed has found great success in the last few years. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, accompanied by Billy Gunn, have amassed championship reigns in AEW's tag team and trios divisions, becoming a popular act.

In recent months, there has been clear dissension between Anthony Bowens and Max Caster. This all began when Caster seemingly became more self-centered, ruining their chemistry as a duo.

Tonight, Bowens and Max Caster had an opportunity to air out all their concerns. The latter was open to continuing their partnership as a duo, but Bowens wasn't having it. He was determined to part ways with Caster because he felt he had the tools to find success as a singles wrestler in AEW.

Billy Gunn came out and tried to settle their issues, but Caster wasn't having it, and instead blamed the Hall of Famer for ruining things. He then gave Anthony Bowens an ultimatum, asking his longtime partner to choose between him and Gunn.

Bowens ended up giving Caster the middle finger and walked away from him before "Scissoring" with Billy Gunn one final time. This seemingly marked the end of The Acclaimed.

Edited by Pratik Singh
