BREAKING: Two AEW stars kidnapped!

In an abrupt turn of events, two AEW stars were kidnapped as they were unwinding and having a good time while in Mexico. This was supposedly ordered by Luchador Rush.

Tonight, Joe the Assistant, the manager of La Faccion Ingobernable was shown in a segment as he answered a call from none other than Rush. The luchador brought up how they have previously lost to Jack Perry, and how the faction needed to redeem itself and go back to its old ways. He asked Joe to bring back the rest of the team, who were in Mexico at the time.

They then showed Dralistico and Preston Vance who were simply having a good time, drinking alcohol, and seemingly not worrying about a thing, until the pair were kidnapped and thrown into a white van, with Joe the Assistant seen as the main orchestrator.

This may be a teaser for the luchador faction to be back in business and Rush's Collision debut may be on the horizon, as tonight was his first appearance, although simply on a phone call. This could be the start of the AEW faction making its big comeback.

