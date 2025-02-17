"Bret Hart could never" - Former AEW star makes a wild claim about himself

A former AEW star has gained prominence for his seemingly special role in the wrestling world. His success led to him claiming that he was better than WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart.

Joey Janela has been known to wrestle legends who are on the last run of their careers or come back for one-off appearances such as Ricky Morton, Scotty 2 Hotty, and X-Pac.

In a recent interview with Fightful Overbooked, Joey Janela claimed that he was able to carry wrestling legend Barry Horowitz in a 30-minute match. The night before, the former AEW star had been enjoying with his friends, tried magic mushrooms, and stayed up till very late.

Despite still being high on the magic mushrooms, Janela was able to put up an excellent match against Barry Horowitz and carried him through a long match, something he believed Bret could never do.

"Tom Magee was a great carry job, he made that guy look like the next Sting, but I wrestled Barry Horowitz for 30 minutes. I never did magic mushrooms before, but I was drunk the night before. We were at the bar, my friends girlfriend is a bartender, so whenever the bar would close, we’d stay there for 4 or 5 AM and keep drinking for free. The other bartender had magic mushrooms and I said, ‘give me that’ I took a handful of them and ate them. I went back to my friends house and I was feeling good. ‘This isn’t too bad.’ I watched ‘The Wrestler’ and stayed up all night. Went right to the building, still high on magic mushrooms, and wrestled Barry Horowitz, dealing with the side effects of that. I carried him to a 30 minute match. Bret Hart could never." [H/T Fightful]

Former AEW star Joey Janela called himself the 'best carry job wrestler'

In the same interview, Joey Janela called himself the best carry job wrestler of all time, citing examples of matches with Marty Jannetty and Barry Horowitz ahead of his next match with another legend, Sabu, at Spring Break 9.

Furthermore, the former AEW star even went on to claim that he was the best carry job wrestler of all time, even better than Bret Hart, who is regarded for that moniker by many. However, he acknowledged that Hart was a better wrestler than he ever would be.

"I wrestled Marty Jannetty with deformed ankles, he could barely walk. I did that twice. I wrestled Barry Horowitz, who needs two knee replacement surgeries and he can’t bend his knees, so he moves like a real life action figure. People always say Bret Hart is the greatest carry job wrestler of all time. I can say, right now, with all the confidence in my heart, if you think I’m joking or making up some bullshit, I am the greatest carry job wrestler of all-time. Even better than Bret Hart. I love Bret Hart, one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He’s a better wrestler than I’ll ever be, but as far as carrying other wrestlers through matches, I am the best carry job wrestler of all time."[H/T Fightful]

With his next bout against Sabu coming up, it remains to be seen if he will be able to deliver the same performance as he has been doing over the years.

