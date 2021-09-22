Brian Cage comments on confusion regarding his relationship with AEW

Brian Cage recently clarified on the confusion about his relationship and status with AEW that has spread on Twitter over the last few weeks.

Brian Cage stated his wife's video never alluded to him being unhappy or wanting to exit the company.

"It's what people are implying I said when I said nothing. My wife tweeted a pic of a write up about me. She then tweeted a video in defense calling me a super star, & that I was being misused. Nothing negative about company or anyone in it. Nor myself being unhappy or leaving", Brian Cage tweeted

Almost two weeks ago, Brian Cage's wife, Melissa Santos took to Twitter to post a video of her commenting on Cage's current role in AEW, stating that he is being misused. Here's what Santos had to say:

"You see, Brian Cage is a Superstar. Those people who know him from indies, IMPACT, Lucha Underground, where I met him, know that he's a superstar. All you have to do is Google him and watch all his matches. He's a superstar and he's being misused right now", Melissa Santos said

Santos also posted an excerpt taken from what seems to be an online article on her Twitter account. The passage further elaborated on how Brian Cage is being misused in AEW.

Brian Cage's run in AEW so far

Brian Cage made his AEW debut in May last year as a surprise entrant in the Casino Ladder Match at AEW Double or Nothing. Cage went on to win the match and earned the right to challenge for the AEW World Championship.

Under Taz's management, Cage flourished within the first few weeks and seemed like a genuine threat to Jon Moxley's championship. At Fight for the Fallen 2020, Cage lost to Moxley after Taz threw in the towel on behalf of The Machine upon seeing his client helpless in the ring.

Over the next few months, as Team Taz began to take shape, young and rising stars like Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs were added to the faction. This resulted in Cage taking the backseat and more focus being shifted to building Hobbs and Starks.

Cage suffered a few major losses in the following months. Nonetheless, he picked up a big win over Hangman Adam Page, but the cowboy managed to recover and get his win back at AEW Double or Nothing.

What do you think of Brian Cage's run in AEW so far? Do you feel he is being misued? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

