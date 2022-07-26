"I’m a pretty simple and easygoing guy"  -Brian Cage discloses the real reason why he is out of action in AEW

AEW star Brian Cage believes that there are certain people in the promotion who are bringing heat on him.

The 38-year-old has not been seen in the company's programming for quite some time now. His last match in the Jacksonville-based promotion came in October 2021, while making a brief appearance on ROH in April 2022. There were rumors doing the rounds that the superstar was injured, but Cage took to Twitter to dismiss all of that.

He recently participated in a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest and discussed a number of topics. he also shed light on his absence and stated that it might be due to a few people in AEW who are jealous of his skills and capabilities.

“I don’t really have heat with them. I show up, go to the gym, eat, have the best match possible, and go home. I don’t hang out, drink, or party, [I’m] a pretty simple and easygoing guy. And some people are upset because they don’t look like me or can’t move as well as me with the way I look. That’s on them.” (H/T - Fightful)

Brian Cage on how he would deal with the backstage heat in AEW

Answering some further questions, the California native opened up on how he is planning to handle the alleged heat.

The AEW star mentioned that he does not have much to do until he gets another opportunity.

“There’s not a whole lot I can do. I’ve done what I can do until I get another opportunity. The thing that sucks is I haven’t had the opportunity to do anything since then [Melissa’s tweet]. They have me there for a reason and I’m still there, but if I’m not able to showcase anything, I’m not able to climb myself out of the hole. Until I get that opportunity, I’m just gonna sit around and wait.” (H/T - Fightful)

Cage currently plies his trade in Ring of Honor and is a part of the Embassy faction. What do you make of Brian's comments? Sound off in the comments section below!

