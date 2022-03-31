"I’ve been told there’s been a plan" - Brian Cage opens up about his current situation in AEW

Brian Cage hasn't been featured in a prominent position on television of late. Cage joined Team Taz after signing with AEW but hasn't been featured as much since his left the faction last year and was then beaten by Ricky Starks.

During a recent interview with GVWire, Brian Cage opened up about his contract situation with AEW. Cage said that he has been told that there has been a plan for him but didn't elaborate. He also explained that he's allowed to do independent shows despite being signed with AEW:

“I’ve been under contract the whole time. As for further details on what’s happened with AEW, I don’t have much (to say), exactly, Cage said. “I’ve been told there’s been a plan this whole time. Whether I have more details or not, I wouldn’t be able to say."

Cage added:

"I love wrestling more than anything else … I get paid plenty fine from AEW. Financially, I don’t have to do independent bookings, but I do them because I love it.”

Brian Cage on how WCW legend Chris Kanyon inspired him

Later on during the interview, Brian Cage also opened up about how late WCW star Chris Kanyon inspired who he is as a pro wrestler. Cage was trained by Kanyon and also made his in-ring debut against his mentor.

Kanyon, who also had a short run in WWE, was a staple of WCW television in the final years of the promotion and is often considered one of the great innovators of the era. Speaking about Kanyon's influence, Cage said:

“I see him wrestle and every time there’d be something new, something would stand out. So, whether he had the best match or not, his matches really stand out to me. That just really struck a chord with me. So I wanted to be just like that.”

