Brian Cage "wished" to have wrestled recently released AEW star

Former FTW Champion Brian Cage took to social media to say he wished he had the opportunity to battle Jack Evans in a singles match in AEW.

Evans, along with Joey Janela and Marko Stunt, was released from AEW as his contract expired at the end of April. During his time in AEW, Evans was one half of The Hybrid2 tag team with Angelico. His most notable moment came when he challenged Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship on November 26, 2019, but he lost.

Meanwhile, Cage's last appearance on AEW TV was on the October 8, 2021, episode of Rampage. He couldn't dethrone current FTW Champion Ricky Starks in a Philadelphia street fight.

The Machine took tweeted a photo of him throwing Evans with force. It was from their Pro Wrestling Guerilla Battle of Los Angeles 2015 second-round match-up.

He said he wished he would've done the same in AEW:

"One of the reasons I wished I got a match with @JackEvans711 in @AEW," Cage tweeted.

What is Brian Cage currently up to?

While away from AEW, The Machine wrestled in different indie promotions and won a title. He captured the Xtreme Pro Wrestling World Heavyweight Title by defeating Willie Mack on November 7, 2021, and still holds it today.

Entering 2022, he wrestled Buddy Matthews at Battleground Championship Wrestling's When Worlds Collide event on March 26 in a No Disqualification finish.

Then on April 1 at Supercard of Honor, Cage made his Ring Of Honor (ROH) debut as the third member of Tully Blanchard Enterprises. He then squashed Ninja Mack in a singles match.

His last recent match was a triumph against AR Fox at the Coastal Championship Wrestling's Game On event last April 30. Brian Cage hasn't made an appearance or returned to AEW. However, with ROH now being AEW's sister promotion, it'd be interesting if The Machine arrives with his Enterprises' teammates and asserts his presence.

