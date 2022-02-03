Brian Kendrick break silence after Tony Khan pulls him from AEW Dynamite 

Brian Kendrick recently issued a statement after being pulled from this week's AEW Dynamite, where he was expected to make his debut for the promotion.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was recently let go from the global juggernaut months after requesting his release. Soon after that, it was announced that Kendrick would debut for Tony Khan's promotion on this week's episode of Dynamite, competing against Jon Moxley.

However, a few hours back, some of Brian Kendrick's old tweets resurfaced, in which he made some highly-controversial claims. Taking note of the social media uproar against Kendrick, AEW President Tony Khan announced that he's pulling the veteran performer from the Wednesday night show.

Brian Kendrick has now broken his silence regarding the controversy, apologizing for his past comments. He took to Twitter to write that he's aware of how much "embarrassment" his words might have caused. Furthermore, Kendrick accepted that he "crossed the line" with his views back then.

"I apologize for all the hurt and embarassment I have caused with my words. These are not my beliefs and never were beliefs of mine, and I crossed the line," tweeted Brian Kendrick.

Brian Kendrick issued another tweet following AEW boss Tony Khan's announcement

A few minutes later, Kendrick put out another tweet, writing that he had wrongly spread "vile" comments without realizing the damage they would cause. Furthermore, Brian Kendrick wrote that he would regret his actions for the rest of his life and yet again apologized for his comments. Check out his tweet below:

"I spread the most vile comments without thinking of the damage it would cause. I will live with this regret for the rest of my life. I am truly sorry for the pain I have caused," tweeted Kendrick.

Wheeler Yuta replaced the former WWE star on AEW Dynamite, competing in the show's opening contest against Jon Moxley. As expected, the Best Friends member fell short despite putting up a valiant effort.

What do you make of Tony Khan pulling out Kendrick from AEW Dynamite and the latter's apology? Sound off in the comments section below.

