"I love AEW" – Former WWE star has Tony Khan's promotion on his wrestling bucket list

Former WWE star Brian Myers, formerly known as Curt Hawkins, said he loves Tony Khan's promotion and has a goal of wrestling for AEW in the future.

Myers played a hand in helping some of AEW's finest young competitors perfect their craft before heading to the big shows, including MJF, Kris Statlander, and Max Caster of The Acclaimed.

Speaking on the Table Top podcast, Myers admitted he never misses an episode of AEW TV, and has a goal to one day wrestle for Tony Khan and AEW:

"I love AEW, especially because they’ve signed a lot of my students. I’ve never missed an episode…I think I would love to have – even it was just one match – at some point I'd love to do that, bucket list thing, but I’m not in any rush to do that or make that happen but, for what it’s done, AEW’s changed the business I feel like, and it’s allowed my students some pretty incredible opportunities so for that, I’ll always support it and be happy for what they’ve done." (H/T - WrestleTalk).

Brian Myers' long-time partner Matt Cardona, known as Zack Ryder in WWE, already competed for AEW. He was briefly involved in The Nightmare Family's feud with The Dark Order in the summer of 2020.

Tony Khan to bring more talent to his stacked AEW roster

Brian Myers is one of many names fans think of when they suggest the next wrestler to become All Elite.

In 2022, the likes of Keith Lee, Buddy Matthews, and Danhausen signed official AEW contracts, not to mention the potential arrivals of Jeff Hardy and Shane Strickland, known as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in NXT.

