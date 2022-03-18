"You are a mega-star" - WWE legend's son heaps praise on AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa

Son of WWE legend Brian Pillman and one half of the Varsity Blonds, Brian Pillman Jr., recently took to Twitter to congratulate Thunder Rosa for winning the AEW Women's Championship.

Thunder Rosa won the world title on this week's edition of Dynamite when she defeated Dr. Britt Baker inside a steel cage in her hometown of San Antonio. The action-packed match included Britt falling on a pile of steel chairs and getting her hands smashed in thumbtacks.

Rosa would pick up the win after delivering the Fire Thunder Driver on Baker on a pile of tacks to end the latter's 280 plus day reign as the women's champion.

Pillman Jr. took to Twitter to recall a memory he had of Rosa when they visited Texas for the first time and heard the loudest pop when La Mera Mera wrestled Julia Hart. Brian called Thunder Rosa a mega-star.

Here's what Pillman had to say:

"I never heard a louder pop in my life than the first time we visited Texas on the road and you were wrestling Julia. You are a mega-star."

You can check out the tweet below:

The Varsity Blonds were involved in the AEW Tag Team Battle Royale

The Varsity Blonds made their last Dynamite appearance when they participated in the AEW Tag Team Battle Royale for a shot at the tag team championship at the Revolution pay-per-view. They came up short in that match, which was eventually won by Matt Jackson for the Young Bucks by last eliminating Top Flight's Darius Martin.

The Varsity Blonds comprising of Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison are formidable wrestlers in their own right and will look to capture the tag team championship in the future.

