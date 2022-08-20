Brian Pillman Jr. breaks silence after loss against WWE legend's faction on AEW Dynamite

Brian Pillman Jr. recently spoke for the first time since losing to the Gunn Club this past week on AEW Dynamite.
The Varsity Blondes failed to capitalize on the disharmony between Austin, Colten and their father Billy Gunn this past week. The bout promised a clash of second-generation stars, with Colten and Austin being the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn and Brian Pillman Jr. the son and namesake of ECW and WCW legend Brian Pillman.
Despite the loss, Pillman Jr. took to social media to make a statement. During which he proclaimed that he would become the biggest star in the industry and warned naysayers that he is always working to improve.
"Nobody is owed or deserves anything in this business. It's earned, bought, and paid for with blood, sweat, and tears and rent is due EVERY DAY! If you think I haven't been grinding in the dark then think again. I will become the biggest star in professional wrestling." - Brian Pillman Jr. via Twitter
'Flyin' Brian made his AEW debut at 2019's Double or Nothing, competing in the Casino Battle Royal. After forming the Varsity Blondes with Griff Garrison in 2020, the pair signed a full-time deal with the promotion in July 2021.
Fans rallied behind the AEW star after his proclamation
Brian Pillman Jr. has the full backing of the fans to succeed, at least going off the reactions to his post.
The user below, for example, called for Pillman to get a push based off his performance alongside Brock Anderson during Ric Flair's Last Match event.
Another user pointed out the physical gains the AEW star is showing, making it clear that his work is not going unnoticed.
There was another mention of his performance during Ric Flair's Last Match, with the user below suggesting that it was an exhibition of a future star.
There were also calls for Pillman to make a permanent tandem in All Elite Wrestling alongside Brock Anderson after their performances at RFLM.
The user shown above encouraged 'Flyin' Brian to remain patient and his time will surely come.
