Brian Pillman Jr. issues a message after rumors of him leaving AEW surface 

Brian Pillman Jr. has made it clear he's not leaving AEW after many people began assuming he's on his way out, thanks to his latest Instagram post going viral.

A few hours back, the Varsity Blondes member shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, where he revealed he was moving back to Cincinnati from Jacksonville. Pillman shared a lengthy message, thanking everyone in the company for having his back for the last thirteen months.

He mentioned that he wanted to deal with certain things, which is why he was moving back to his hometown. The post quickly went viral, with fans wondering if it alludes to Brian Pillman Jr.'s AEW departure. He put the rumors to rest by tweeting that his Instagram post was misinterpreted.

He clarified that he isn't bidding goodbye to either Tony Khan's promotion or wrestling. Pillman Jr. added that he was simply moving back to get his "sh**" together. Check out his tweet below:

"For those who misinterpreted my Instagram post. I am not leaving wrestling or AEW. I am simply moving back home from Jacksonville to Cincinnati to get my shit together. That’s all, thank you guys and you can read the full story on IG ❤️" tweeted Brian Pillman Jr.

Brian Pillman Jr. could take a hiatus from AEW

Going by his post, it would be safe to assume that the Varisty Blondes member could take a short hiatus from wrestling and AEW. Pillman Jr. is one of All Elite Wrestling's brightest prospects and has improved leaps and bounds since signing a full-time contract last year in July.

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND Very proud of Brian Pillman Jr’s success. Brian has endured & overcome so many hardships in his life. It’s great to see him happy & thriving at #AEW . He hooked me up with a copy of the new BPMS DVD at #AEW Dynamite, excited to watch it. Very proud of Brian Pillman Jr’s success. Brian has endured & overcome so many hardships in his life. It’s great to see him happy & thriving at #AEW. He hooked me up with a copy of the new BPMS DVD at #AEWDynamite, excited to watch it. https://t.co/b3tH4L9lV0

Brian Pillman Jr.'s heated rivalries with MJF and Malakai Black in the last few months have perfectly built his fiery babyface character. Despite falling short of winning both the feuds, he impressed the masses with his wrestling and promo skills. All the signs point towards a bright future for him in Tony Khan's company.

