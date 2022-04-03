28-year old AEW star reacts to Stone Cold Steve Austin's return at WrestleMania 38

Stone Cold Steve Austin's incredible return at WrestleMania 38 Night 1 got the world talking. Among them was young AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. who couldn't hold himself back after witnessing the monumental occasion.

For weeks, Kevin Owens and WWE had been building up to the Texas Rattlesnake's appearance on The KO Show at The Grandest Stage of Them All. It all started with Owens mocking Texas incessantly before firing shots directly at the WWE Hall of Famer.

It got to a point where Kevin Owens walked out to the iconic glass-shattering theme song impersonating Austin. However, at WrestleMania 38, their segment turned into an impromptu No Holds Barred contest. After plenty of beer chugging and Stunners, Stone Cold walked out victorious.

In what seemed to be a pleasant tweet, Brian Pillman Jr. took to Twitter to question where The Bionic Redneck would rank in the Pro Wrestling Illustrated Top 500:

Brian Pillman Jr. @FlyinBrianJr I wonder where STONE COLD STEVE AUSTIN will be placed on the PWI 500 this year I wonder where STONE COLD STEVE AUSTIN will be placed on the PWI 500 this year 👀👀👀

Stone Cold teamed up with Brian Pillman Jr.'s father in WCW

Brian Pillman Jr.'s father, Brian Pillman, is a unique wrestling character. He was a veteran who appeared in all major promotions of his time. Unfortunately, his untimely death cut short his career and robbed fans of what could've been one of the greatest characters in history.

Allan @allan_cheapshot Flyin’ Brian Pillman vs. Jushin 'Thunder' Liger - WCW Superbrawl II. At the time this was amazing. It was unique for the time in the US. Flyin’ Brian Pillman vs. Jushin 'Thunder' Liger - WCW Superbrawl II. At the time this was amazing. It was unique for the time in the US. https://t.co/JoWZYzDcK5

When the latter went by 'Stunning' Steve Austin, Pillman and Austin formed a formidable tag team in WCW. They were known as The Hollywood Blondes and lifted the NWA/WCW Unified World Tag Team titles.

Before teaming up, they faced off against one another for the WCW Television title, where Austin came out on top in both televised title matches. Their last encounter came at WWF In Your House 16: Canadian Stampede, where The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart, Brian Pillman, Jim Neidhart, Owen Hart & The British Bulldog) defeated Goldust, Ken Shamrock, Steve Austin & The Legion Of Doom (Road Warrior Animal & Road Warrior Hawk).

