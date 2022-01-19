Released WWE Superstar wants to face Adam Cole and Britt Baker in a dream tag team match

Britt Baker and Adam Cole have recently joined forces in AEW and are dream opponents for quite a few wrestlers. The pair aligned with each other on a recent episode of Dynamite in a feud against Best Friends.

During a recent interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, recently released WWE star Taya Valkyrie (formerly Frankie Monet in WWE) revealed that she'd like to face the pair. Valkyrie stated that she'd love to have a mixed-tag match against Baker and Cole alongside her husband John Hennigan (Morrison).

“Britt Baker and Adam Cole. We’ve never — I’ve wrestled Britt one time in like a multi-man. I don’t think John and Adam Cole have ever wrestled. John’s never wrestled Britt, and I’ve never wrestled Adam Cole. So there you go. Why not?” - Taya Valkyrie said (H/T: WrestleTalk).

Valkyrie and Hennigan have both had tremendous careers in pro-wrestling. The two have never competed in a match alongside each other. Having Baker and Cole as their dream match shows a lot about the pair's ability and reputation.

Cole and Baker are set to face Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander in their first mixed-tag match on AEW this Wednesday. It'll certainly be a great match between the two teams.

Could Britt Baker and Adam Cole be AEW's power couple?

Adam Cole currently holds no championships, but Britt Baker has arguably been AEW's best Women's Champion so far.

Cole has seemingly moved into a similar position in AEW as what he had with The Undisputed Era, and could eye the TNT Championship or even AEW Championship. If Cole were to pick up the World Title, him and Baker would definitely be the power couple in the promotion.

Adam Cole still has quite a long way to go, but teaming up alongside Britt Baker could be a shortcut to establishing himself again. Hopefully this results in quite a number of mixed-tag matches going forward, especially against the likes of Taya Valkyrie and John Hennigan.

