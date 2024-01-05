Britt Baker on 22-year-old AEW star: "My rookie of the year"

Former women's champion Britt Baker is one of the most popular female wrestlers in AEW. She made her debut in wrestling in 2015 and joined AEW in 2019. The former AEW Women's World Champion recently commented on who was the rookie of the year for her and chose the 22-year-old Julia Hart.

In an interview, one of the interactions she had was surrounding her match against Julia Hart. Baker was one of the first opponents of Hart in AEW when the latter debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2021.

Baker, once rumored to be The Devil, spoke highly of the former Varsity Blonds member in an interview with Ring The Belle! Baker stated that Hart was her rookie of the year and praised her character jump.

“I think especially Julia Hart, I would pick her as my favorite, my rookie of the year, I guess, just because it’s a hard task, that character jump that she went from," she said.

She revealed her experience when she first wrestled the House of Black member and spoke about the match being just about thirty seconds. Baker also complimented the current dynamic of Hart's on-screen character.

“She was the cheerleader. Yeah, it’s so weird, right? And now look at this character that she is now and it takes a lot to really go all in on that because if people don’t believe you believe what you’re doing, you’re not selling that to anybody. But she’s all in on it and her in-ring has gotten so much better but it’s the character. That’s what’s gonna win the people over more because you want them to care about your matches before you have the match and if you can get that, cross that bridge, that’s half the battle," she said. [H/T Wrestletalk.com]

AEW's Britt Baker reveals her experience with former WWE Superstars The Bella Twins

In the same interview, Baker went on to speak about her experience and interaction with the Bella Twins and said that they were the women wrestlers who laid the path for the younger ones.

"I love The Bella Twins. I actually went to a Comic-Con and paid to meet them. I have it on my phone somewhere, but I loved The Bella Twins so much. I think any female wrestler right now, if you can say that Bella Twins didn't inspire you in some way, you're lying. They are just superstars in the ring, like they demand your attention. They were part of the start of women's wrestling revolution like they laid down the bricks for girls like Saraya and Sasha [Mercedes] like for those girls to walk on." [6:11-6:39]

Britt Baker is currently off AEW programming. Amidst speculation that she might be the Devil attacking MJF, it was later revealed to be her partner, Adam Cole. Baker, who has accomplished several accolades during her wrestling career, will be raring to go once again in the ring.

