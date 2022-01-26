"Deep down, he always wanted to come to AEW" - Top star on Adam Cole's decision to leave WWE

Adam Cole's girlfriend and AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker believes the former NXT star always wanted to move to Tony Khan's promotion.

The Panama City Playboy was once NXT's most promising rising star. Cole held the NXT Championship, as well as the North American and Tag Team titles. His departure from WWE came as a shock due to his prominence and success on the developmental brand.

During an interview with Inside the Ropes’ Kenny McIntosh, Cole's girlfriend Britt Baker expanded on his reasons for leaving WWE. According to Baker, the 32-year-old star was never pressured by her to jump to AEW.

"He knew what AEW was about because when we live together and he hears me talk about it all the time,'' Baker said. ''He knew how much fun it was. I think, deep down, he always wanted to come to AEW, he just needed to get his ducks in a row and make a decision. And I can tell you now, I definitely don’t think he regrets it.” (H/T: Inside The Ropes)

Adam Cole has since re-established himself in AEW and even joined up with Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly. The trio, together with Roderick Strong, were once NXT's most promising stable.

Adam Cole is set to face Orange Cassidy this week

Cole will face Orange Cassidy at AEW Beach Break, which takes place this Wednesday. The two have had a heated feud for weeks now, but things took a drastic turn after Cassidy accidentally hurt Cole's partner Britt Baker last week.

Cassidy took to Twitter to send a clear warning to Cole ahead of the bout. The two will face off in an "Unsanctioned Lights Out" match.

Notably, Cole's significant other, Britt Baker, took part in an "Unsanctioned Lights Out" match that propelled her to fame. Cole could also make a name for himself in the match this week.

