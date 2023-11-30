Britt Baker airs her frustration with AEW

Former AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker seemingly expressed her dissatisfaction towards the management, citing the promo segments from Dynamite this week amid her absence from TV.

Britt Baker last wrestled on TV back in September when she challenged Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship but failed to capture the title. Furthermore, DMD didn't quite have the best year since her All Elite debut. She seemingly shared disappointment regarding her run this year.

On the most recent episode of Dynamite, MJF nearly got 10 minutes of time for his promo segment. Furthermore, Christian Cage was also featured in a 10+ minute promo segment.

Dr. Britt Baker "DMD" took to the "X" social media platform to point out the length of both the promo segments while also pointing out that she got no time for a promo on Dynamite throughout 2023:

"Tonight’s #AEWDynamite: MJF live promo time: 7 mins, Christian Cage live promo time: 10 mins, All of 2023 #AEWDynamite: Britt Baker live promo time: 0 mins."

The former Women's World Champion has been off TV for the past few months as of now. Only time will tell when Baker makes her return to action and what Tony Khan has in plans for her.

