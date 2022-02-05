Top AEW Champion revealed as the mastermind behind Mercedes Martinez's attack on Thunder Rosa

This week's edition of AEW Rampage saw a grueling match between Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez. Even though the match ended in a disqualification which meant Martinez lost, she claimed she did her job.

The match ended with Martinez attacking Thunder Rosa with a lead pipe, causing her disqualification. In a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone, Martinez said she was tasked with taking Rosa out. The person who hired Martinez is the AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

During the interview, as Martinez was explaining her actions, Britt Baker showed up and said that a DQ is not what she wanted. Britt explains that she had to hire Martinez because:

"Somebody hasn't been able to get the job done recently." (00:24-00:27)

Baker was referring to Hayter's loss to Rosa in the TBS title tournament. Britt claimed that Martinez has only softened Rosa and still needs to finish the job.

You can check out the full segment below:

Will Mercedes Martinez join the team of the AEW Women's Champion?

Mercedes Martinez made her AEW debut by attacking Thunder Rosa and helping Jade Cargill win the TBS Championship. This led to speculation that Martinez would join Cargill and Mark Sterling.

However, with the reveal that she was Britt Baker's hire, there's now a twist in the tale. It'll be interesting to see how things move forward. Will Martinez be a mercenary, or will she align herself with the doctor?

Another thing to contemplate is what happens to Jamie Hayter, considering Britt only hired Martinez because Hayter failed to take out Thunder Rosa. We'll find out more as this unravels in future episodes of Dynamite and Rampage.

