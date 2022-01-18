"It's their problem I keep beating them" - Britt Baker calls out the entire AEW women's roster

AEW women's champion Dr Britt Baker D.M.D. has cemented her place at the top of the women's division for quite some time now, winning the title back at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2021. Now with almost eight months under her belt as the champion, she has proceeded to lay down the challenge to the rest of the division.

Since defeating Hikaru Shida in May 2021, Baker has defended her championship six times against a variety of opponents on the biggest of stages. She recently headlined the inaugural "Battle of the Belts" event against Riho, an opponent she had not defeated before.

Baker has certainly laid down the gauntlet to the AEW women's division and beyond. In an interview with Brandon Walker on "Rasslin" with Barstool Sports, the champion was asked if she was worried she would run out of opponents. Here's what Britt Baker had to say:

"That’s not my problem to worry about that’s theirs, I’m the champion. The problem is that, I’m assuming I don’t know they don’t act like it, I’m assuming everybody else also wants to be the champion. It’s their problem that I keep beating them, not mine," Britt Baker said (H/T Sportskeeda).

The women's champion also expressed interest in having some of the free agents in the world of wrestling step through the much-talked-about "forbidden door."

"I think an open challenge would be really fun. There are a lot of free agent women right now that I would love to wrestle and I think an open challenge would be great," Britt Baker added (H/T Sportskeeda).

Britt Baker will be in action on AEW Dynamite

Britt Baker's relationship with former NXT champion Adam Cole has been talked about online for many years. Now the couple has leaned into it so much that they are teaming up on national television.

The duo will take on the team of Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander of "Best Friends." Cole and Cassidy have been at war for many weeks in various types of contests.

Not only that, but AEW Dynamite will feature CM Punk against Shawn Spears, Serena Deeb against Skye Blue and The Acclaimed will take on the team of Sting and Darby Allin. All of this and much more awaits on this week's AEW Dynamite.

