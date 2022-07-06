"That says more about you than it does about him" - Britt Baker comes to the defense of former WWE Superstar following hateful comments online

Former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. has sent a wholesome birthday message to boyfriend and fellow wrestler Adam Cole. She also used the opportunity to clap back at Cole's haters on social media.

Baker and Cole became an official item in 2017, shortly before the latter signed with WWE and became one of the biggest names on NXT. The couple's relationship has also been showcased on AEW TV, competing in a mixed tag team match in January 2022.

Recently, a portion of the internet wrestling community has begun body-shaming Adam Cole, stating that he is not in good enough shape. In response, Britt Baker criticized the star's haters while sending him a birthday message.

"If you have a problem with @AdamColePro, that says more about you than it does about him. Happy birthday to one of the most caraing, selfless & thoughtful humans on the planet. Always finding the good in everything and everyone. The world needs more people like him. Love you babe."

The former NXT Champion has had a stellar run in All Elite Wrestling so far as he has featured in multiple world championship matches since January.

Britt Baker and Adam Cole both won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in 2022

May's Double or Nothing was the only pay-per-view so far in 2022 when Adam Cole didn't challenge for a world championship. However, he and Britt Baker walked away with some coveted belts from the show.

Baker and Cole were crowned the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winners and were presented with belts and trophies by the charity's founder Martha Hart.

Baker defeated Ruby Soho in the final of the women's tournament, while Cole survived a brutal onslaught from Samoa Joe to win the men's bracket. Fans will have to wait and see what lies ahead for the popular AEW couple.

