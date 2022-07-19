"That's still so surreal" - Britt Baker on what it felt like to win the AEW Owen Hart Foundation Tournament (Exclusive)

Top AEW star Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. has shed light on what it felt like to win the inaugural Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. She also described what the contest meant to the wrestling world.

The men and women of AEW competed in the first-ever Owen Hart Foundation Tournament throughout April and May 2022. The winners of both brackets were announced at the Double or Nothing 2022 pay-per-view.

The tournament was set up in collaboration with the Owen Hart Foundation charity, founded by Owen's widow Martha Hart. It was organized to honor the legacy of the late performer, who tragically passed away in May 1999.

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D was the first winner of the women's bracket, defeating Ruby Soho at Double or Nothing in the final. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, she admitted that the feeling of winning the cup is still surreal to her.

“That’s still so surreal, just to be a part-to be a part of the tournament in general was very like ‘wow, we get to do that? Like AEW gets to do that and I get to be a part of it?’ It still doesn’t seem real to me because it is such an important part of wrestling history that was put on pause for a second essentially."

She further noted that AEW is looking forward to having this tournament every year:

"And now it’s fast-forwarding and we’re going to have this tournament every year and to be the first one, it is really special and I hope we do his name and his legacy proud and we continue to.” [5:23-5:54].

With Baker confirming that the tournament will be an annual tradition, she might have every intention of defending her crown next year.

You can watch the full interview with Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. right here:

Britt Baker and Adam Cole established themselves as AEW's power couple in the tournament

Wrestling is well known for its power couples over the years. Now, AEW may have already found a duo that could rightfully call themselves the power couple of the company in the form of Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D and Adam Cole.

The two became an item in 2017 and have interacted on TV multiple times since Cole's debut in AEW in 2021. One of those interactions came at Double or Nothing 2022 when they were both presented with individual awards for winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

While Baker defeated Ruby Soho, Adam Cole defeated Samoa Joe on the same night to win the men's bracket. After their matches, both stars were presented with belts and trophies by Martha Hart, who then gave an emotional speech thanking the AEW for making the tournament special.

Who will try to win the Owen Hart Foundation next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below!

Indian fans can catch Britt Baker live on AEW Dynamite exclusively on Eurosport, and Eurosport HD from 5:30 am onwards.

