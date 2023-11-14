Britt Baker finally breaks silence on CM Punk's AEW departure

CM Punk apparently did not have many well-wishers during his time in AEW due to creative differences. However, one star spoke fondly of the former WWE Champion. This is none other than Britt Baker.

Baker, essentially the face of the AEW women’s division, spoke about the Second City Saint and alluded to many positive things. She praised him and was thankful to have worked with him.

Britt was speaking on Maggie & Perloff when she said:

“CM Punk coming back to wrestling was one of the most historical things in All Elite Wrestling history and always will be. You can’t take that out of the wrestling books. I’m really thankful we got to work with CM Punk. I learned some stuff from him, he was always really helpful and willing to work with younger talent."

She also claimed that everyone in the company wished him well.

“It didn’t work out, it wasn’t a fit, but it’s always going to be part of the AEW story. It’s just that chapter is closed now. Everyone wishes him well, we hope and think he wishes AEW well too. It just didn’t work out. At the end of the day, how cool was it that CM Punk was in wrestling again for AEW and got to wrestle in Chicago again?” [H/T Fightful]

Britt Baker thinks CM Punk will return to a wrestling ring

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker spoke more about the Best in the World in the same interview and said he will return to the ring eventually.

“I don’t know where he’s at mentally,” Britt Baker said. “I think wrestlers always have that itch. Once it’s in your blood, it’s in there, and no matter how much you want to stay away, it’s hard to stay away. He came back after seven years. I think if the time, place, and company is right, I think he would.” [H/T Fightful]

With rumors of Punk moving to WWE gathering momentum by the day, it will be no surprise if Britt’s prediction comes true.

