"We really got lucky" - Britt Baker is glad that former WWE Superstar signed with AEW

AEW's resident dentist and former Women's Champion Britt Baker has revealed her thoughts on Toni Storm joining the promotion.

Storm and Baker are set to collide in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament semifinals after the former WWE Superstar defeated Jamie Hayter in the opening round. Britt was drawn against the 'Joker' entrant to open her campaign, which wound up being popular TJPW star Maki Itoh.

After her win over Itoh, the former AEW Women's champ will have a chance to spoil Storm's pursuit of history. Despite the stakes of their upcoming bout, Baker was nothing but complimentary of her rival when speaking with Forbes:

"Toni Storm is a star. We really got lucky that she fell into our hands. She is arguably one of the best female wrestlers in the world. She looks like a rock star. She is a rock star,” said Baker. (H/T: Forbes)

The praise comes as no surprise, putting kayfabe aside. Toni Storm has held titles in WWE, Stardom, wXw and PROGRESS, and broke barriers as the victor of the second Mae Young Classic.

Toni Storm holds a win over Britt Baker already in AEW

Their upcoming collision may be the first time the two meet in the ring in singles action, but Toni Storm has already defeated Britt Baker in AEW.

The pair faced off on Rampage ahead of Storm vs. Hayter, with Storm partnering with fellow WWE departure Ruby Soho. The WWE alums sealed the win on the night, gaining momentum before both stars made the semifinals.

Ruby Soho sits on the opposing side of the bracket, scheduled to face Kris Statlander. Statlander has taken Hikaru Shida's spot after the Japanese star was unable to make her match with Red Velvet.

Britt Baker and Toni Storm have teased their collison for weeks prior to it being made official. The DMD's Office trio of Baker, Hayter and Rebel continued to harass the newcomer during interviews and segments, making their clash an eventuality.

They'll both have the chance to back up their words on Dynamite with a spot in the finals on the line.

A popular wrestling star feels Drew McIntyre should be crowned Champion in the UK. Details here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell