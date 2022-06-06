"You missed a hell of a match" - Britt Baker hits back at critics who claim to change the channel whenever she is on

Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker recently took to Twitter to take a dig at a critic who said that he changed the channel when she was on during Dynamite.

This past Wednesday, The Doctor teamed up with Jamie Hayter for a huge tag team match against the duo of Ruby Soho and Toni Storm. Eventually, Soho and Storm ended up winning an incredible back-and-forth bout.

A critic on Twitter commented on the match, saying that he changed the channel when the Britt Baker match was about to take place and did not tune back in.

The former AEW Women's Champion responded by suggesting that he also changed the channel for three other women, who shared the screen with her on last week's Dynamite.

"Then you also turned the channel on 3 other women. LOL contrary to your tweet, I didn’t wrestle myself. You missed a hell of a match, d***head. Please keep tweeting/lying about turning the channel on me every week so I can trend forever. God I love my fans," Baker wrote.

Check out Baker's explicit tweet at this link.

Story continues below ad

Baker is currently on the back of a historic win at AEW Double or Nothing 2022. At the pay-per-view, she defeated Ruby Soho to win the first-ever Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Several AEW stars and other wrestlers showcased their support for Britt Baker on Twitter

Following The Doctor's tweet and her reaction to the criticism, her on-screen ally Rebel showcased her support for the former.

"This f***er, can’t stand people like this. Making wrestling not fun anymore," Rebel wrote.

Check out Rebel's tweet at this link.

IMPACT Wrestling's Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green also reacted to Baker's tweet.

Story continues below ad

Kenny Bolin also took to Twitter to share his thoughts:

Kenny "StarMaker" Bolin ®™👑 @StarMakerBolin @RealBrittBaker He does seem like a big fan of yours Dr. and he is trying to snag a few of your followers. I have NO idea you could get verified with 2300 followers. OK, I did know coz I was verified for free back in 2009 with 1100 followers. LOL @RealBrittBaker He does seem like a big fan of yours Dr. and he is trying to snag a few of your followers. I have NO idea you could get verified with 2300 followers. OK, I did know coz I was verified for free back in 2009 with 1100 followers. LOL

Story continues below ad

Since the inception of AEW, Britt Baker could arguably be regarded as the most successful women's wrestler in the company's history so far.

She is a former women's champion and has also had some high-profile feuds in the promotion. One such feud was against current AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa. Their matches have been highly praised by the entire professional wrestling industry.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far