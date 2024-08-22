Britt Baker makes huge WWE reference during AEW All In go-home show

Britt Baker dropped a major WWE allusion during the All In 2024 go home edition of AEW Dynamite. The individuals referenced were The Four Horsewomen.

Dynamite made its debut in the United Kingdom as the August 21, 2024, edition of the Wednesday-night show emanated from the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales. The episode featured, in a card full of exciting events, the blockbuster TBS Title contract signing between Britt Baker and Mercedes Mone ahead of their bout at All In 2024.

The CEO and The DMD fired off against each other in a heated exchange of words during the segment. At one point, Baker pointed out that Mercedes has alluded to being one of four, whereas she herself has always been one and unique. The former AEW Women's World Champion may have been referencing Mone's former WWE peers - Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley - along with whom The Boss constituted The Four Horsewomen. The revolutionary group played a key role in rejuvenating and evolving the women's division and women's wrestling in WWE.

At the end of the contract signing, Baker exacted revenge on Mone's new ally Kamille for the latter's prior assaults on her by clobbering her on the head with her microphone. The Doctor proceeded to squash The Brickhouse with a crossbody on a chair, also crushing Mone - whom a dazed Kamille was sitting on - in the process. Baker posed with the TBS Title to conclude the segment.

"You were one of four, while I've always been ONE OF ONE!" said Baker on Dynamite.

Check out the clip below for Britt Baker's comments:

It remains to be seen if Britt Baker can dethrone Mercedes Mone, or whether the former WWE Superstar will retain her TBS Championship at All In 2024 this Sunday.

