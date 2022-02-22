"It leaves a sour taste in my mouth" - Released AEW star was unhappy with her match against Britt Baker

Britt Baker is the reigning AEW Women's Champion and one of the best competitors on the roster. Baker is also known for being a hated heel, as she always goes the extra mile to hurt her opponents.

The D.M.D's initial heel turn was during a match against the now-released Big Swole. Swole recently spoke on Public Enemies Podcast and opened up about the process behind her famous Tooth and Nail match against Baker. According to the star, things didn't go exactly as she had hoped.

“I was the perfect person to turn her heel because they didn’t trust anybody else to do it; I had the most charisma, I had the most character. It’s just is what it is. It’s just in my nature, it’s just me and this is how I am off-screen and on-screen,” Swole said. "So the Tooth and Nail match, she wasn’t necessarily cleared. So we do cinematic but we couldn’t do any of the matches, like a real match." said Swole.

Swole continued on how she tried to influence the angle between the two stars:

"I look at Kenny [Omega], I was like, ‘Kenny, we haven’t wrestled. There’s no substance to this. This is just – I don’t know what this is.’ This is a trailer at this point, you know? I stopped for, at least 40 minutes to try to put some type of action into it. She did the fisherman onto the floor and we just started fighting-fighting, until we got pretty much to the end and it was a long day." (H/T: PostWrestling)

Britt Baker recently responded to criticism received from WWE Hall of Famer, Mick Foley

During the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker and Co. attacked Thunder Rosa and former associate Mercedez Martinez. After the bout, Mick Foley took to Twitter to voice his displeasure. This ended up with Baker responding to the legend.

Baker's attack on Martinez could end with her joining sides with D.M.D's arch nemsis. At the same time, AEW could simply be building up to Britt Baker losing her championship to Thunder Rosa.

Booker T sees a lot of himself in a female AEW star. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh