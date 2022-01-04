"Her name has almost rung louder than all of them" – WWE Hall of Famer enthusiastically praises AEW's Britt Baker

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker was recently praised by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on the Hall of Fame podcast. Booker's praised Baker for how often she's name-dropped and how she's one of the most relevant wrestlers on the roster:

“Her name has almost rung louder than all of them. Her name rings louder than just about everybody in that company opposed to Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, a couple of guys, Punk. But her name is up there pretty high on the bar. I say that because she has carved her own niche. She definitely has done it her own way, she’s actually good at what she does, you’ve got to give her props on that too.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

Britt Baker has been the AEW Women's Champion for over 218 days and counting. She won the title in May 2021 at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Since then, Baker has had an impactful and impressive run as champion, with AEW fans firmly behind The Doctor. Baker has successfully defended her title against opponents like Nyla Rose, Kris Statlander, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho, and Tay Conti.

Britt Baker has been named one of the Four Pillars of AEW by CM Punk himself. Although Punk might have substituted Britt Baker in MJF's place, it's impossible to deny her impact on AEW.

How far into 2022 will Britt Baker's AEW Women's title reign last?

Britt Baker revamped her character in 2021 and became one of AEW's most dominating champions. Not only did Baker perform like a champion, but she put on one of AEW's best matches alongside Thunder Rosa. Baker and Thunder Rosa put their bodies on the line, and even though Baker took a loss, she somehow elevated.

Whether Britt Baker can push her title reign further into 2022 is something we'll have to see. Baker's title reign is 154 days shy of Hikaru Shida's dominating run of 372 days.

After a TBS Champion is crowned, the focus might shift back onto Baker as she is yet to defend her title against Riho.

