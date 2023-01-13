Britt Baker reacts to boyfriend Adam Cole's miraculous return to AEW

Britt Baker recently shared a heartfelt reaction to her boyfriend Adam Cole's return to AEW during Dynamite this week.

Cole has been out of action since Forbidden Door in June 2022, when he sustained a concussion during the IWGP World Heavyweight title four-way against Hangman Page, Kazuchika Okada, and Jay White. White pinned Cole to retain his title, but the finish had to be changed on-the-fly due to Cole's injury.

There were concerns over whether he would even make it back to AEW, but the former NXT Champion made his unannounced return during this week's show. He confirmed that he has now been cleared to compete, although it is yet unknown who he will face and when.

Britt Baker took to social media to share a heartfelt message for her beau, proclaiming her pride in his fight to return for the fans.

"For months the only time Adam Cole left the house was to go to bran/physical therapy appointments. There was a time he wasn't allowed to fly on planes or do anything more than go for a walk. I'm so damn proud of how hard he worked every single day to get back to you all," Britt Baker wrote.

The Role Model was also in action on this week's AEW Dynamite. She teamed up with Jamie Hayter to battle Saraya and Toni Storm. They won the bout due to botched interference from Hikaru Shida.

Adam Cole should have unfinished business with the AEW Trios Tag Champions

It may be unknown who Cole will face when he returns to the ring. But he will surely be looking at the news Trios Tag Champions. The Elite won match seven of their Best of Seven Series against Death Triangle this week.

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were joined by Adam Cole in 2021 at All Out. While Omega was absent following Full Gear 2021, both Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly joined Cole in the faction to form The Undisputed Elite. The Young Bucks and reDRagon never quite got along, but they agreed to work together for the sake of Cole.

Prior to his lengthy absence, Cole berated the Bucks for not picking Bobby Fish as their partner for the first Trios Tag Tournament. The segment closed with Cole disbanding The Undisputed Elite by betraying the Bucks.

Fish has since departed, and O'Reilly remains on the shelf himself, but Cole could easily pick a fight with Kenny Omega now that he has returned to the side of The Young Bucks.

